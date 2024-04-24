'Bereft' Zoe Ball Pays Emotional Tribute Following The Death Of Her Mum, Julia

Zoe Ball Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

Zoe Ball has paid a heartfelt tribute after the death of her mother, Julia.

The Radio 2 host has recently been taking time away from her daily show in recent weeks to help care for her mum, after she was diagnosed with cancer.

It was later revealed last week that Julia had entered hospice care.

On Wednesday morning, a “bereft” Zoe announced the news on Instagram that her mum had died.

“Sleep tight dear Mama,” she wrote alongside a photograph of Julia as a young woman.

“Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts.

Advertisement

“We are bereft without you but will hold so tight to each other. Your grace and your smile that lit up every room you were in, will light the stars to guide us.”

Stand-in presenter Gaby Roslin also paid her respects at the beginning of Wednesday’s edition of Zoe’s Radio 2 show.

“It’s no secret Zoe has been off for a little while looking after her mum, Julia,” Gaby explained to listeners, before confirming that she and the team were “all obviously sending so much love to Zoe and the whole family” following Julia’s death.

Advertisement

Gaby added: “It’s a horrible, awful time – and I know so many of you have been through this, loving a parent and a loved one, and I think the one thing I’d like to pass on is: grief has no rule. There are no rules about this at all.”

Zoe shared in early March that she and her family were going through “extremely tough times” as a result of her mum’s diagnosis.

“My brother Jamie and I are completely in awe of the brilliant doctors, nurses and support teams looking after Mum. Thank you.

“Gratitude to our families and our extended family and friends at home and at work for their support at this time.”

Advertisement