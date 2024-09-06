Radio 2 Gives Update On Zoe Ball's Absence

Zoe Ball BBC/Ray Burmiston

The BBC has assured Radio 2 listeners that Zoe Ball will be back in her usual slot in the coming weeks.

Zoe has been absent from the Radio 2 breakfast show since 8 August, with various presenters including Scott Mills and Gaby Roslin filling in for her during her break.

Scott is currently scheduled to host the show all of next week, according to BBC listings, although the broadcaster has confirmed that its regular host will be back before the end of September.

“Zoe will return to the Radio 2 Breakfast Show later this month,” a spokesperson told the Express.

The former It Takes Two host took a leave of absence from the breakfast show earlier this year following the death of her mum, returning in early August, but went on another extended break days later.

Stand-in Scott Mills said on air the following week: “I’m sending you all my love, Zo, as are the team.”

Scott Mills has been filling in for Zoe Ball in her absence BBC/Ray Burmiston

Prior to this, Zoe had also taken time out from Radio 2 to care for her mother after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Announcing her mother’s death on Instagram in April, Zoe told her followers: “Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts.

“We are bereft without you but will hold so tight to each other. Your grace and your smile that lit up every room you were in, will light the stars to guide us.”