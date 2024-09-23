Zoe Ball Returns To Radio 2 Breakfast Show After Extended Break With A Message For Listeners

Zoe Ball returned to Radio 2 on Monday morning BBC/Ray Burmiston

Zoe Ball made her return to her usual Radio 2 slot on Monday morning, after an absence of more than a month.

The TV and radio presenter had been away from the BBC station’s flagship breakfast show since 8 August, with various presenters including Scott Mills and Gaby Roslin filling in for her in her absence.

Monday morning’s show saw Zoe return to her usual seat, beginning the show by commenting: “Morning, gorgeous people. It’s me, Zoe, the happy wanderer. I’ve wandered back.”

“How was your Brat summer? Was it marvellous? We did that in the 90s it was called something different then,” she joked, adding: “I hope you’ve been enjoying some of the gorgeous sunsets over the last few weeks. It’s a tad soggy our end this morning. Take it easy out on the road.”

Thanking Scott and his colleagues for their “mega shifts” and “looking after the show” while she’s been away, Zoe then implored her listeners to fill her in on any “gossip” she’d missed.

Later in the show, she reminded listeners: “It’s me Zo! You may remember me from the 90s. Yeah, I’m back!”

And while Zoe didn’t elaborate on the reasons for her extended break, she did insist she hadn’t been for a “new face and teeth” in Turkey, with news presenter Tina Delaney responding: “You do look great though.”

Earlier this year, Zoe took time off from her presenting duties following the death of her mum. She eventually returned in early August, but went on another extended break a few days later.

Standing in for her, Scott said on air over the summer: “I’m sending you all my love, Zo, as are the team.”

Radio 2 host Scott Mills BBC/Ray Burmiston

Prior to this, Zoe took a break from her work commitments to care for her mother, who had been diagnosed with cancer.

