'Zombie Drug' Spice Should Be Class A, Say Tory Police And Crime Commissioners

Portland Press Herald via Getty Images A man who declined to speak with the photographer teeters unsteadily on his feet in the middle of the street near Oxford Street Shelter, left. The pose is often associated with users of Spice – a synthetic and legal drug that resembles marijuana but smells like burning plastic when smoked.

The “zombie drug” Spice is tearing communities apart and should be legally deemed a Class A substance, Tory police and crime commissioners have said.

In a letter to Home Secretary Sajid Javid, all 19 Conservative PCCs slammed the government’s “woefully inadequate” response to the “most severe public health issue we have faced in decades”.

The potent synthetic cannabinoid compounds – which come under the generic term Spice – are sweeping cities, towns and villages and cash-strapped police forces on the frontline are struggling to cope, the PCCs added.

Making Spice a Class A drug would mean “the dealers who peddle this misery are treated with the same severity and concern” as those

dealing in heroin and help officers tackle an “urgent public health issue that is growing in size”, they added.

Lincolnshire PCC Marc Jones, the author of the letter, said the currently Class B drug is having an effect “much worse both for the individual and society” than cannabis.

He added: “The drugs are often referred to as ‘zombie drugs’ due to the

incapacitating and unpredictable psychoactive effects which manifest once taken; users are increasingly seen slumped on the streets in a state of semi consciousness, often passed out, sometimes aggressive and always highly unpredictable.”

The Office for National Statistics found that the drug was linked to 27 deaths in 2016 and its use is thought to have exploded since then.