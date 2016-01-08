The British National Party was removed from the register of political parties in Great Britain on Friday - a dent in the far-right group's turbulent history.
Since being formed in 1982, the BNP has gone from gaining support - and seats - in the 2008 and 2009 elections to losing a lot of its membership and its political influence on a local - and international - level just six years later.
While the party scrambles to sort out the "small clerical error" that led to it being withdrawn from the electoral register, here is the rise and fall of the BNP and its 10 most memorable moments.
In 2008, the BNP's Richard Barnbrook secured a seat on the London Assembly.
During the European elections the following year, the far-right party won two seats in the European Parliament, with Nick Griffin calling it "a great victory".
In the 2009 local elections, the BNP also won its first three county council seats in Lancashire, Leicestershire and Hertfordshire.
The party's "breakthrough" was widely-reported, with suspicions the BNP capitalised on public anxiety on immigration.
Nick Griffin's controversial appearance on Question Time in October 2009 saw protests outside the BBC's studio in west London.
On the show, Griffin was unable to recall his own manifesto and was dubbed the "Dr Strangelove" of British politics. He also compared himself to Winston Churchill and did not respond to repeated accusations that he denied the Holocaust.
Following the broadcast, Griffin complained that he was treated unfairly by the panel and the audience, saying it was not a "genuine" Question Time, but a "lynch mob".He told Sky News
: "That audience was taken from a city that is no longer British... That was not my country any more. Why not come down and do it in Thurrock, do it in Stoke, do it in Burnley?
"Do it somewhere where there are still significant numbers of English and British people [living], and they haven't been ethnically cleansed from their own country."
In this 7-minute video, uploaded to YouTube in December 2009, Nick Griffin relays The Nativity Story, by a fire, stroking his cat.
We'll let the video speak for itself.
The Queen withdrew an invitation for Nick Griffin to attend a party at Buckingham Palace in July 2010 because he "exploited it for political reasons"
He and fellow BNP member Andrew Brons were automatically eligible for a garden party ticket as elected members of the European parliament.
He also waved his invite to photographers, inadvertently revealing his home address.
The BNP featured Marmite in an election broadcast and was subsequently forced to pay the brand between £70,000 and £170,000 in July 2010.
In the broadcast Nick Griffin was pictured beside a large jar of the spread with the strap line reading 'Love Britain Vote BNP'.
Griffin defended the decision, claiming it was a humorous response to a Marmite campaign that reportedly mocked the BNP in their online and TV ads featuring a 'Love Party' and their opponents the 'Hate Party'.
Marmite bosses, Unilever, launched High Court proceedings against the BNP for breach of copyright.
Insiders reported that the BNP agreed to pay Unilever between £70,000 and £170,000.
After pictures emerged appearing to show celebrity chef Nigella Lawson being grabbed around the neck by her husband Charles Saatchi, the then-BNP leader Nick Griffin made a "disgusting" and "misogynistic" comment on Twitter.
In June 2013, Griffin said that, given the opportunity to "squeeze" Lawson, "her throat wouldn't be my first choice".If I had the opportunity to squeeze Nigella Lawson, her throat wouldn't be my first choice.— Nick Griffin (@NickGriffinBU) June 17, 2013
A spokesman for the BNP told The Huffington Post UK:
"I think he likes her cooking. It’s a joke."
Nick Griffin was declared bankrupt in January 2014, but it could be worse - he could be Michael Schumacher, the BNP's press officer told the Huffington Post UK.
Simon Darby said: "Look at it this way, Michael Schumacher has millions in the bank, but he'd do anything to be in Nick's position now wouldn't he."
Former Formula 1 champion, Schumacher, suffered a serious head injury while skiing in December 2013. He was airlifted to hospital and placed in a medically induced coma.
Schumacher continues to receive medical treatment.
In October 2014, Nick Griffin was expelled from the BNP.
He received a letter from the new chairman Adam Walker informing him of the Conduct Committee's decision.
The party accused Griffin of "trying to cause disunity".
The statement read: "We believe that, since being given the title of honorary president, you have put all your efforts into trying to cause disunity by deliberately fabricating a state of crisis.
"The aim of this was to again embroil the BNP in factionalism designed to destabilise our party."
Nick Griffin lost his seat in the European parliament and retained only one council seat in the whole country during the 2014 elections.A report from HOPE not hate (Hnh)
, published last year, assessed the "downward spiral" of far-right parties, such as the British National Party.
Director Nick Lowles said: "Our report reveals that, despite otherwise favourable conditions, far-right hate networks are really struggling at the moment.
"For that we should all be thankful, though of course we must not rest on our laurels. As we have seen with events in France in recent days, the situation can change very fast.
Lowles said he believed that "the rise of Ukip as well as [BNP leader] Nick Griffin's own narcissistic downward spiral" was to blame for the party's dismal electoral prospects. "We must continue to scrutinise whether Ukip can truly distance itself from the ugly racism of Griffin's former party."
On Friday, January 8, the British National Party was removed from the register of political parties in the UK by the Electoral Commission.
The commission announced that the party was removed for failing to confirm their registration details - a legal requirement that must be submitted annually.
Yet the party says it is in the process of re-registering after a "small clerical error from a party that is supposed to be dead in the water.Lots of media coverage over a small clerical error from a party that is supposed to be dead in the water. Re-registering now with the EC.— BritishNationalParty (@bnp) January 8, 2016
Now that the BNP has been removed from the register, the commission said BNP candidates cannot use the party’s name, descriptions or emblems on the ballot paper at elections.
