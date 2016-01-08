The British National Party was removed from the register of political parties in Great Britain on Friday - a dent in the far-right group's turbulent history.

Since being formed in 1982, the BNP has gone from gaining support - and seats - in the 2008 and 2009 elections to losing a lot of its membership and its political influence on a local - and international - level just six years later.

While the party scrambles to sort out the "small clerical error" that led to it being withdrawn from the electoral register, here is the rise and fall of the BNP and its 10 most memorable moments.