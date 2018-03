On this week's Commons People, the team tear apart Theresa May's Article 50 letter, pore over the Great Repeal Bill and rant about Douglas Carswell.

There's also a quiz on EU trade deals that for some reason not given is based on Stevie Wonder songs.

This week's In Case You Missed It is essential listening, as so much got ignored thanks to the dominance of Brexit.

As well as listening online, you can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes by clicking here.