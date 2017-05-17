106-Year-Old YouTube Star Wows The World With Her Culinary Skills

Mastanamma Karre is 106 years old. She’s also the incredibly popular star of YouTube channel ‘Country Foods’. The Indian great grandmother cooks traditional dishes such as prawn biryani and mango chicken curry, sharing recipes and methods with her 339,000 subscribers. The 106-year-old’s great grandson Laxman K films the videos and uploads them online. According to Barcroft, Mastanamma might just be the oldest internet sensation the world has ever seen.

Mastanamma, from Andhra Pradesh, India, is regularly filmed cooking authentic cuisine. Her most popular videos have received between one and seven million views. Her cooking, filmed outside of her home, has proven to be a huge hit not just among friends and family, but among strangers the world over. In her latest video, the 106-year-old cooks a ‘Kadai gosht mutton recipe’ which is a slow-cooked lamb dish cooked in a large bowl over a flame. Mastanamma doesn’t speak in her videos, instead she quietly demonstrates how to create each dish - peeling vegetables with her fingers, washing fresh meat and manually grinding spices. Discussing the first time he posted a video of his great grandmother’s cooking online, Laxman told Barcroft: “Initially it was for fun, but then it went viral.”