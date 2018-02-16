13 Russians Indicted In Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump/Russia Probe

A Russian Internet agency and more than a dozen Russians interfered in the US election campaign from 2014 through 2016 in a multi-pronged effort with the aim of supporting then-businessman Donald Trump and disparaging his rival Hillary Clinton, the US Special Counsel said in an indictment on Friday.

The 37-page indictment filed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller described a conspiracy to disrupt the US election by people who adopted false online personas to push divisive messages; traveled to the United States to collect intelligence; and staged political rallies while posing as Americans.

Russia’s Internet Research Agency “had a strategic goal to sow discord in the US political system, including the 2016 US presidential election,” the indictment states, reports Reuters.

“Defendants posted derogatory information about a number of candidates, and by early to mid-2016, Defendants’ operations included supporting the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump ... and disparaging Hillary Clinton.”