As many as 30 Tory MPs could rebel against Theresa May and force the government to guarantee European citizens the right to remain in the United Kingdom, a peer has claimed.

Ministers have signalled they will seek to overturn a change to the Brexit Bill by the House of Lords after peers inflicted the first parliamentary defeat on the legislation. Peers voted last night by 358 to 256 in favour of an opposition amendment guaranteeing the rights of EU nationals living in the UK after Brexit. A second Commons vote will be needed to reverse the decision of the Lords.

But crossbench peer Baroness Meacher said this morning the prime minister would not find it as easy as she thought to win the vote.

“We understand that there are 30 Tories who are saying that they will vote to support this amendment. Obviously the Tory whips in the Commons are going to work extremely hard with all sorts of bribes to get these people to vote with the Government,” Baroness Meacher told BbC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I believe it can be won in the Commons on the basis of morality and principal. Tories are principled people in general.”

Despite the setback in the Lords, ministers are confident they remain on course to meet May’s deadline for invoking Article 50 - marking the start of the formal process of EU withdrawal - of the end of March.