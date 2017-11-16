We all know a lot of the images we in the media are highly filtered or Photoshopped, but that doesn’t stop many of us feeling inadequate.
When the constant bombardment of one-size-fits-all beauty is damaging your self-esteem, it can be tempting to shut off from technology altogether - but there is another way.
Body-positivity has gone from strength to strength on Instagram, with advocates reclaiming the space as somewhere to celebrate diversity, love themselves and support one another, instead of promoting unrealistic beauty standards.
If you’re in need of a body-confidence boost, unfollow the accounts that make you feel bad about yourself and check out these people instead.
1. Harnaam Kaur (@harnaamkaur)
Activist Harnaam Kaur was bullied as a teenager, which damaged her self-esteem to the point where she felt suicidal. Harnaam has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and, as a result, has facial hair. But now she has learned to love herself and be proud of her beard.
Follow her for sass-filled posts that stick a middle finger up to convention.
2. Megan Jayne Crabbe (@bodyposipanda)
Megan Jayne Crabbe, who previously struggled with anorexia, knows that being thinner does not necessarily equate to be healthier, both physically and mentally.
Follow for regular, colourful reminders that embracing your natural size is one of the most empowering things you will ever do.
3. Bishamber Das (@bishamberdas)
As Britain’s ‘first Asian plus-size model’, Bishamber Das is living proof that fashion really is for all.
Follow for clothes inspo and quick quotes that won’t leave you feeling crap about yourself.
4. Kelvin Davis (@notoriouslydapper)
Kelvin Davis is leading the charge showing body-positivity isn’t just for women. We particularly like the caption on the above photo: “Me pointing to all the haters who said I was ‘too fat’ to be a model.”
Follow for high fashion shots with a sense of humour.
5. Megan Smith (@selfloveclub)
Founder of the hashtag #SelfLoveClub, Milly Smith posts about body-positivity, mental health and chronic illness, shining a light on how all three are connected.
Follow for reminders that appearances can’t tell you what’s going on inside and that you are always good enough.
6. Kay Ska (@kay_ska)
Kay Ska can’t understand why the world hates cellulite and belly rolls and after checking out her posts, you won’t either.
Follow for updates from a totally relatable girl you’ll simply want to be friends with.
7. Troy Solomon (@abearnamedtroy)
Troy Soloman’s account is a fashion extravaganza and a reminder that you’re biggest fan should always be yourself.
Follow to see Troy pull off the styles and poses you’re too shy to try for an instant confidence boost.