We all know a lot of the images we in the media are highly filtered or Photoshopped, but that doesn’t stop many of us feeling inadequate.

When the constant bombardment of one-size-fits-all beauty is damaging your self-esteem, it can be tempting to shut off from technology altogether - but there is another way.

Body-positivity has gone from strength to strength on Instagram, with advocates reclaiming the space as somewhere to celebrate diversity, love themselves and support one another, instead of promoting unrealistic beauty standards.

If you’re in need of a body-confidence boost, unfollow the accounts that make you feel bad about yourself and check out these people instead.

1. Harnaam Kaur (@harnaamkaur)