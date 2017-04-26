Say hello to fake mud jeans; and goodbye to everything that was right about the world.

Don’t be mistaken, we love a fresh, new trend as much as the next person, but there’s a fashion line - and it’s been crossed.

The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans - that look like you drunkenly got lost in a muddy field on your way home from the pub on Saturday night - have hit the shelves, and thanks to Nordstrom they retail for a solid £351.45.

And, boy, do we have questions...