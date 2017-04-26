All Sections
    26/04/2017 13:44 BST

    7 Questions We're All Asking About Nordstrom's Fake Mud Jeans

    Ain't nobody got time for this 🙄

    Say hello to fake mud jeans; and goodbye to everything that was right about the world. 

    Don’t be mistaken, we love a fresh, new trend as much as the next person, but there’s a fashion line - and it’s been crossed.  

    The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans - that look like you drunkenly got lost in a muddy field on your way home from the pub on Saturday night - have hit the shelves, and thanks to Nordstrom they retail for a solid £351.45. 

    And, boy, do we have questions...

    Nordstrom

    1. You mean to say the mud is FAKE?

    2. It’ll cost me £351.45 to look like a hard worker who’s been mud deep all day?

    3. But, is it scented mud?

    4. What tiny mind created them?

    5. Are they washable? 

    6. I’ll wear them for casual Fridays, yeah?

    7. Is it cool if we just buy a cheap pair and spend the day rolling in muddy fields instead?

     

     

