8 Modern Life Lessons Kids Can Learn From Films

Snuggling up with your kids and watching a fabulous film together is one of the stand-out joys of being a parent. As well as that treasured cuddle time, today’s animated films offer exciting story lines, glorious graphics, triumphant sing-along songs and, best of all, essential life lessons young children can easily understand.

The stories may be wildly different, but the mantras to happiness have some common themes: accept yourself; treasure your friends; don’t be put off doing what you love by naysayers; practice makes perfect; being kind is a whole lot better than being mean (and you’ll get your just rewards)....

These eight films are ideal for early life lessons - and make great starting points for chatting with your children about how to be happy and make others happy.