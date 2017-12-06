A Reminder That Women Of All Sizes Are 'Allowed To Feel Sexy'

In a world where we’re bombarded with digitally edited images of the “perfect” body, it can be hard to maintain any body confidence, let alone feel sexy.

But a blogger has issued a powerful reminder that women of all shapes and sizes can and do feel attractive. If you’re not quite there yet, you can be.

“Now this may be hard for some some of you to understand, but guess what, I like the way I look when I look in the mirror,” Sonny Turner began her Instagram post.

“Yes I have rolls. Yes I have stretch marks. Yes I am ‘fat’. And yes, I think I look great. And you should too.

“We live in a world that is scared of ‘fatness’ and is fat phobic. It’s like, so cause I’m fat I’m not allowed to feel sexy? I’m not allowed to think I’m beautiful? I’m not allowed to feel good? NOPE.”