A Reminder That Women Of All Sizes Are 'Allowed To Feel Sexy'

In a world where we’re bombarded with digitally edited images of the “perfect” body, it can be hard to maintain any body confidence, let alone feel sexy.
But a blogger has issued a powerful reminder that women of all shapes and sizes can and do feel attractive. If you’re not quite there yet, you can be.
“Now this may be hard for some some of you to understand, but guess what, I like the way I look when I look in the mirror,” Sonny Turner began her Instagram post.
“Yes I have rolls. Yes I have stretch marks. Yes I am ‘fat’. And yes, I think I look great. And you should too.
“We live in a world that is scared of ‘fatness’ and is fat phobic. It’s like, so cause I’m fat I’m not allowed to feel sexy? I’m not allowed to think I’m beautiful? I’m not allowed to feel good? NOPE.”
In the post that’s been liked more than 19,000 times, Sonny went on to point out that people of “all body types” deserve to feel attractive.
“FYI fats are allowed to think they’re attractive. And that’s the same for any body type in fact,” she said.
“Girls with no butt and boobs are allowed to think they’re beautiful too.”
She acknowledged the journey to self-love isn’t always easy, considering the societal pressure we feel under to look a certain way.
“I know that it’s hard to love yourself and be yourself in this world we currently live in. We’re constantly presented with flawless images of beautiful people, luxury lifestyles and all,” she said.
“I can’t help but question, how tangible is it all? One day all of that won’t matter. What will matter is the memories we made with the people we love and the mark we left on the world.”
She ended the post by saying if she leaves “even any mark on the world” she wants it to be that she’s “encouraged people to want to be themselves”.
“To make others feel confident for who they really are. To normalise all the things that are seen as ‘ugly’,” she said.
“Well I’m ‘fat’ and fabulous. Or ‘thick’, or what ever coined term you people like to call me to make me feel less guilty about my chub. Whatever category you wanna put me in, I still look great.”
Sonny, we couldn’t have said it better ourselves.