An app that allows people to play a virtual trumpet on their iPhones has won a major trademark case against The Trump Organization over the use of the word ‘iTrump’ .

The iTrump app was created by San Francisco-based musician Tom Scharfeld back in 2011. As Bloomberg reports, it wasn’t long before Scharfeld received a very strongly-worded email from Trump’s lawyers demanding that he change the name.

Scharfeld did not change the name, and now six years later the lone app developer has not only beaten The Trump Organization in court, but even forced them to lose a few trademarks that they already held.