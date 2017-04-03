Abi Titmuss has revealed she’s expecting her first child with her fiancé Ari Welkom.

The 41-year-old actress announced she was 15 weeks pregnant and is due to give birth in September 2017.

“I’m so excited about becoming a mum for the first time,” she told Hello magazine.

“I found out I was expecting in the second week of January and it has been very hard keeping it a secret until now.”