Accidental Icon: 64 Year-Old Fashion Blogger Dominates Instagram With Her Fierce Looks

Lyn Slater is a model, professor, writer and Instagram sensation, who happens to be 64.

A champion of the #ageisnotavariable movement, Slater’s taste for quirky, yet timeless, fashion demonstrates how accessible true style really is.

She took the opportunity to blog (Accidental Icon) on the subject of personal style as an ode to the fact that, basically, nothing can stop you from slaying.

Slater’s blog is a way for her to express herself “in ways that include visual storytelling,” which enables her to “indulge [her] love of fashion.”

You only have to see the way she puts pieces together to understand her insta fame of 274K followers.