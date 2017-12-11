Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima Announces She Will No Longer Strip Off 'For An Empty Cause'

Adriana Lima has announced she will no longer be taking off her clothes for an “empty cause.”

The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to Instagram to explain she wanted to help change the narrow body ideals imposed on women.

The mother-of-two vowed to make this change in “the name of my grandma, my mother and all her ancestors that have been labelled, pressured” and misunderstood.

“My job puts me in such big pressure to look a certain way, I was thinking, how we women have to carry so much,” she wrote.

“I am tired of the impositions, we ‘as women’ can’t be continuing living in a world with such superficial values, it’s not fair for us, beyond fair, it’s physically and mentally not healthy what society [is] imposing to ‘us’ to behave, to look.”