Late last year, robotics experts at a conference in London predicted that human-robot marriages would be legal by 2050.

At the time, the prediction prompted a flurry of media attention, but now the case of a 31-year-old engineer from China and his robot partner has made it look like a rather conservative estimate.

Zheng Jiajia, a former AI engineer at the Chinese telecoms giant Huwaei, has married his robot wife in an informal ceremony attended by his mum and friends, according to local reports.