Aldi Set To Sell Gin-Filled Mince Pies This Christmas And They Look Glorious

If your love of gin knows no bounds, get yourself to Aldi next month.
The supermarket is set to launch gin-filled mince pies as part of a new Christmas collection inspired by 2017′s biggest trends.
The heavenly-looking pastry tarts will be filled with a mincemeat and sloe gin filling, topped with flaked almonds.
A pack of six will set you back just £2.29, which we have to say is quite the bargain.
The new mince pie collection also includes gingerbread topped bakes, almond tarts, chocolate orange flavoured mince pies and salted caramel mince pies.
The supermarket is also selling gluten-free mince pies, deep-filled mince pies and mini mince pies, so there’s something to suit all.
Those wanting a familiar mince pie taste may want to opt for Aldi’s Specially Selected Exquisite Mince Pies - containing raisins, sultanas, currants and glacé cherries - which were recently voted the best at the British Baker Christmas Star Awards.
Judge and food marketing expert Vhari Russell described them as “way ahead of the market leaders in terms of innovation, taste and texture”.
The sloe gin mince pies will appear in stores from 14 November, but if you can’t wait until then to get into the festive spirit, some of the other flavours will be available from 1 October.