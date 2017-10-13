Aldi Set To Sell Gin-Filled Mince Pies This Christmas And They Look Glorious

If your love of gin knows no bounds, get yourself to Aldi next month.

The supermarket is set to launch gin-filled mince pies as part of a new Christmas collection inspired by 2017′s biggest trends.

The heavenly-looking pastry tarts will be filled with a mincemeat and sloe gin filling, topped with flaked almonds.

A pack of six will set you back just £2.29, which we have to say is quite the bargain.