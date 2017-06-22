Alexandra Schulman has admitted during an interview on Good Morning Britain that there was one cover star she wishes she had secured: The Queen.

As the former editor-in-chief prepares to step down after 25 years at the helm of British Vogue, she discussed how she’d tried several times to convince the Queen to pose for the fashion title.

When asked by GMB TV presenter Susanna Reid, on Thursday 22 June, if there was a cover star she regrets not getting for Vogue, Shulman replied:

″Yeah, the Queen. I really wanted the Queen.”

Reid’s co-host Ben Shephard then asked:

“Did you ever try?”

And Shulman replied: “Yes, and she wouldn’t do it. I tried several times actually, over 25 years.”

David Levenson via Getty Images Alexandra Shulman, novelist and editor in chief of British Vogue, at the FT Weekend Oxford Literary Festival on 1 April 2017.

In an official statement, Shulman revealed her reasons for leaving her esteemed position at the fashion publication:

“It has been very hard to find a rational reason to leave what is unquestionably a fascinating and rewarding role,” she said.

“But last autumn I realised that I very much wanted to experience a different life and look forward to a future separate to Vogue.”