All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    11/07/2017 10:31 BST

    Amazon Prime Day 2017: Best Fashion, Jewellery And Beauty Deals

    *grabs purse* 👛

    Amazon Prime Day kicked off at 6pm on 10 July for the third year running, and the deals are seriously good. 

    Available to Amazon Prime members only - who pay the £79-a-year subscription service - deals will be pushed out until 12 July. 

    The global retailer is also offering its subscribers one-day delivery as well as other perks, including Amazon Prime TV and Amazon Music. 

    From 40% off designer labels such as Calvin Klein and huge discounts on designer watches and jewellery, there’s plenty of bargains to sift through. 

    Throughout today new deals will be released, but we’ve already eyed up a few of the best deals currently on offer:

    • Ladeheid Women's 100% Cotton Terry Bathrobe
      Amazon
      Was £48, now £27.90, from Amazon.
    • Santiro Men's Sneakers Lightweight Athletic Fashion Sport Shoes
      Amazon
      Was £39.99, now £19.99, from Amazon.
    • Carissima Gold 9ct Yellow Gold Unicorn Pendant on Curb Chain Necklace
      Amazon
      Was £155, now £51.99, from Amazon
    • Rotary Men's Automatic Watch with Silver Dial Analogue Display and Brown Leather Strap
      Amazon
      Was £155, now £93.38, from Amazon
    • Maybelline The Nudes Palette
      Amazon
      Was £11.99, now £7, from Amazon

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionBeautymen's fashionFashionshoppingAmazonamazon primesales

    Conversations