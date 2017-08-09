Amber Rudd Becomes Latest Victim Of Notorious Email Hoaxer

Amber Rudd has apparently fallen victim to a notorious email hoaxer known for pranks hoodwinking US President Donald Trump’s advisors and the Bank of England governor.

The Home Secretary, who said last week that “real people” do not want secure communications, fell for the hoaxer who pretended to be a senior Downing Street aide.

The email prankster, known as Sinon Reborn, a 39-year-old website designer from south Manchester, told the Guardian: “I managed to speak to a home secretary with relative ease on her personal email address.”

In the exchange, Reborn pretends to be Robbie Gibb, the newly-installed No 10 communications director.

Posing as Gibb, he wrote a message to Rudd’s public parliamentary address from a free email account.

He sent the same message to Boris Johnson and Philip Hammond, but neither responded.

Yet Rudd did respond, writing back from a personal Outlook account on 7 July: “Thanks for your email Robbie.

“I am delighted you are on board. We must have a chat when you are a bit settled …

“Meanwhile Mo [Hussein, Rudd’s special advisor] and I are working on plans to ensure we have some positive announcements during Aug, when I expect to be on holiday – at last! Best, Amber.”