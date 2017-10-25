Home Secretary Amber Rudd has distanced herself from an extreme Hindu nationalist who was hosted in Parliament by a Tory MP. Tapan Ghosh, who has called all Muslims ‘Jihadis’ and defended the genocide of the Rohingya community in Burma, was given star billing at an event in the House of Commons last week. Conservative backbencher Bob Blackman refused on Wednesday to apologise for hosting the ‘Tolerating the Intolerant’ meeting, which was organised by the National Council of Hindu Temples (UK) to mark the Divali festival on October 18. Ghosh’s presence sparked a strong backlash, given his inflammatory remarks in the past about Muslims, including calls for the UN to curb their birth rate globally and claims that British Muslim paedophiles have abused a million white children.. The Hindu nationalist, founder of the far-right Hindu Samhati party, also met English Defence League (EDL) founder Tommy Robinson this week (pictured above) and declared Islam was not a peaceful religion.

Rudd, along with fellow Cabinet ministers Priti Patel, Damian Green and Sajid Javid, attended a separate Divali event in the Commons at which Ghosh appeared. But the Home Office has told HuffPost UK that Rudd was not present when Ghosh spoke at a later committee room event - where Ghosh was listed as ‘keynote speaker’ - and stressed that she did not agree with his views. A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Home Secretary fundamentally disagrees with Mr Ghosh’s views on Islam. “The Home Secretary accepted an invitation from the Hindu Forum of Britain to attend an event in Parliament last week to celebrate Diwali. She did not speak to Mr Ghosh and was not present when he spoke.” Ghosh has sparked outrage for years for his provocative remarks about Muslims.

One million white English children may have been the victims of Muslim rape gangs, better known as grooming gangs. https://t.co/HSqi2JYqEY — Tapan Ghosh (@hstapanghosh) May 3, 2017

On Twitter he has said: “Backwardness is the most powerful ‘weapon’ of Islam. Rohingyas are glaring example.”

Shame on Rohingya men. Shame on Islam. Seeing this reproduction rate, how can we blame the Myanmar Buddhists for driving them out? https://t.co/aA1vojtplh — Tapan Ghosh (@hstapanghosh) September 19, 2017

“Shame on Rohingya men. Shame on Islam. Seeing this reproduction rate, how can we blame the Myanmar Buddhists for driving them out?” Ghosh himself tweeted photos from the earlier event which was attended by Rudd, Blackman, Patel, Green, Javid and former Cabinet minister Theresa Villiers.

This evening Diwali celebrated in UK Parliament at House Of Commons, London. Many MPs joined. I attended & addressed. pic.twitter.com/k6luchsEHb — Tapan Ghosh (@hstapanghosh) October 18, 2017

At the later event held in a Commons committee room, Ghosh suggested that the increase in India’s Muslim population was similar to the grooming of underage girls by Pakistanis in Britain. “I see that you are very much worried about the issue of grooming. That means your wives, your daughters are threatened. But in our country our land is threatened, our very existence is threatened.”

In a statement, Tory backbencher Blackman said: “As the Chair of the APPG [All-Party Parliamentary Group] of Hindus I host a number of events in Parliament that discuss issues pertaining to Hindus in UK and the world. “One of the most worrying trends in recent years has been grooming and forced conversions of Hindu minorities in the UK and countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan. “In our commitment as a nation to fight extremism and radicalisation it is important to hear the voices of suppressed minorities. As for the event in question, the choice of speakers and the views expressed are entirely the NCHT’s who are the organisers.” Ghosh appeared on a YouTube channel hosted by EDL founder Tommy Robinson yesterday.

This evening with @TRobinsonNewEra in London. Had a good discussion on demograpy and global resistance against Islamic violence & aggression pic.twitter.com/ObiTqWreEy — Tapan Ghosh (@hstapanghosh) October 23, 2017

Miqdaad Versi, of the Muslim Council of Britain, condemned their tie-up.

In case he deletes it pic.twitter.com/K3QllXsqfY — Miqdaad Versi (@miqdaad) October 25, 2017