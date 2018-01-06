An 81-year-old woman died after an ambulance took nearly four hours to reach her home. She called for an ambulance on Tuesday, saying she had chest pain, but it did not reach her home in Clacton, Essex until three hours, 45 minutes later. The crew forced entry to home as the control room could not contact the patient and found her dead, the GMB union said.

PA Wire/PA Images The ambulance Trust said it was 'truly sorry' about the woman's death which happened during 'our busiest days ever'

GMB regional officer Dave Powell said: “There was nothing the crew could do for her. “The matter has been raised internally as a serious incident and is another example of how we are not coping. “I’m sure this case is much more widespread than the public is aware of.” The woman made the emergency call at around 8pm. East England Ambulance Service Trust said “extremely high demand” and delays at A&E prevented them immediately sending an ambulance. The Trust said there were were 4,200 calls that day, more than 1,300 of which were in Essex and more than 250 were in north east Essex.

A clinician in a control room rang the woman at 9.47pm to check on her. The ambulance crew arrived at 11.46pm. The Trust said they found the woman unconscious and not breathing. Sandy Brown, deputy chief executive at East England Ambulance Service Trust said the incident was being investigated and they were “truly sorry” for what happened. “Our sincere condolences and apologies go out to the patient’s family and friends,” he said. “We have very publicly expressed how stretched the ambulance service is and the pressures our staff and the NHS as a whole have been under the past few days. “As a Trust, we have experienced our busiest days ever and we know our partners in the hospitals are in the same situation. “We are working in partnership but we are facing hospital handover delays, which can prevent us from responding as quickly as we need to.” It comes after Theresa May apologised for delays to thousands of NHS operations as a result of winter pressures. Hospitals in England have been told to delay pre-planned operations and routine outpatient appointments until the end of the month due to severe winter pressures. Officials have estimated that this could lead to up to 55,000 deferred operations.

PA Wire/PA Images Theresa May has apologised for delays to thousands of NHS operations as a result of winter pressures