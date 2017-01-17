A teenager has inspired thousands of people by creating a stunning piece of art on her leg when she was tempted to self-harm.
Amelia Hall, a student at the University of Manchester, created a piece inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Café Terrace at Night’.
The 18-year-old tweeted a photo of her artwork, along with the caption: “Today has been the worst day in a long time, but I recreated a beautiful painting on my skin instead of self-harming.”
Hall, who is originally from Essex, has struggled with self-harm and depression for several years, but on that particular day she decided to use art as therapy.
“I decided to create the painting to channel my feelings into something positive, instead of something destructive,” she told The Huffington Post UK.
“I wanted to create something beautiful, to try and help to work towards ending the stigma against mental health in society by sharing it over social media.”
The painting took Hall three hours to complete and more than 3,000 people liked the image on Twitter before she set her profile to private.
The post was inundated with positive comments, with many people saying they felt “proud” of the teen.
“I don’t know you but I’ve struggled similarly and I am so, so proud of you and you should be too,” one user said.
Another added: “One of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen. This brings me great peace. You deserve the world.”
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk