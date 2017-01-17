A teenager has inspired thousands of people by creating a stunning piece of art on her leg when she was tempted to self-harm.

Amelia Hall, a student at the University of Manchester, created a piece inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Café Terrace at Night’.

The 18-year-old tweeted a photo of her artwork, along with the caption: “Today has been the worst day in a long time, but I recreated a beautiful painting on my skin instead of self-harming.”