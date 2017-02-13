Despite the seeming inevitability of ageing, humans actually contain many of the tools that allow us to live longer.

One of these tools is an anti-ageing hormone called Klotho.

Now researchers at Kings College London have discovered that a deficiency in this hormone is one of the key markers for early stage kidney disease.

Kidney disease is particularly prevalent in diabetes patients leading to the suggestion that by measuring the levels of Klotho in the body doctors will be able to actually prevent kidney disease in diabetes patients before it even happens.