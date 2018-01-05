Andrew Adonis: Half Of Civil Service Think Government Is 'Trashing National Interest' On Brexit

PA Archive/PA Images

Labour peer Andrew Adonis has claimed half of the civil service believe the government is “trashing the national interest” on Brexit. The former minister, who resigned as a senior infrastructure adviser last week in protest at Theresa May’s handling of the issue, said he believes morale within both the Brexit and international trade departments is at a worryingly low level. He told the Progressive Britain podcast, run by centre-left Labour pressure group Progress, the situation is serious as the Suez crisis of 1956, which led to mass resignations of civil servants and ultimately the downfall of Conservative prime minister Anthony Eden. “Loads of people are leaving the civil service at the moment,” he said. “The Brexit departments - the Department for International Trade and DExEU - are finding it almost impossible to recruit senior staff.

PA Wire/PA Images Lord Adonis resigned in protest at Theresa May's handling of Brexit

“This sort of disaffection of the Mandarin class with the government we haven’t seen since the Suez crisis, and it’s for the same reason. “It’s one thing to have a disagreement with the government on policy and belonging to a different party - it’s another thing to believe that what the government is essentially doing is trashing the national interest, and that’s what I would say a good half of the civil service thinks at the moment.” In a letter announcing his resignation from the government-backed National Infrastructure Commission, Lord Adonis claimed May had become the “voice of Ukip” and the “extreme” right-wing of her party. He said he was “duty bound” to oppose the government’s European Union (Withdrawal) Bill when it comes to the House of Lords and therefore could not continue in his advisory role. He has also urged his party leadership to “stand up and be counted” on Brexit, calling for Jeremy Corbyn to endorse a second referendum on the final deal.

PA Wire/PA Images Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn