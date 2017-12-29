All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • UK

    Lord Adonis Resigns With Scathing Letter Calling Theresa May The 'Voice Of UKIP'

    'Brexit is a dangerous populist and nationalist spasm worthy of Donald Trump.'

    29/12/2017 18:49 GMT | Updated 45 minutes ago

    Theresa May’s infrastructure tsar has quit, delivering a scathing verdict on the Prime Minister’s approach to Brexit.

    Europhile Labour peer Lord Adonis resigned as chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, claiming May had become the “voice of Ukip” and the “extreme” right-wing of her party.

    He said he was “duty bound” to oppose the Government’s European Union (Withdrawal) Bill when it comes to the House of Lords, reports the Press Association

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Lord Adonis is reported to be quitting before “he was pushed”.

    In his resignation letter, reported by The Sun and The Daily Telegraph, he told the Prime Minister: “Brexit is a dangerous populist and nationalist spasm worthy of Donald Trump.

    “After the narrow referendum vote for an undefined proposition to ‘leave the EU,’ it could have been attempted without rupturing our essential European trade and political relations.

    “However, by becoming the voice of UKIP and the extreme nationalist right-wing of your party, you have taken a different course, for which you have no parliamentary or popular mandate.”

    But The Sun also reports that Government sources have insisted the Labour peer was quitting before “he was pushed”.

    A National Infrastructure Commission spokeswoman confirmed that Lord Adonis had written to the Prime Minister.

    MORE:newspoliticsbrexittheresa mayEuropean UnionAndrew Adonis, Baron Adonislord adonis

    Conversations