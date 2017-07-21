Andrew Neil has given his take on the BBC pay row in a searing intro to BBC One’s This Week.

The presenter said: “Welcome to BBC This Week, where politics comes at a discount & even the autocue is read more cheaply than on any other news or current affairs show.

“Unless of course it’s read by a woman, in which case it’ll be even cheaper than us. Yes, I know that’s hard to believe.”

The corporation was on Wednesday forced to reveal a huge gender pay gap exists among the best known and highest paid presenters after publishing for the first time a list of on-air ‘talent’ earning above £150,000 a year.