An Oxford University employee and a US professor suspected of murdering a man in Chicago have handed themselves in after more than a week on the run.
Somerville College senior treasury assistant Andrew Warren, 56, and Professor Wyndham Lathem, 42, were taken into custody in California, more than 2,000 miles from the crime scene.
They triggered a nationwide manhunt after allegedly stabbing Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, 26, multiple times in Lathem’s apartment on July 27.
Warren handed himself into a police station in San Francisco on Friday evening while Lathem gave himself up at 7.30pm in Oakland, Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Frank Conroy said.
“Wyndham surrendered peacefully and seemed to be in good condition,” he added, but could not give details of Warren’s state.
“They refused to speak to anybody on the advice of counsel.”
Conroy said the men will appear in separate courts in the coming days to face extradition hearings to Chicago where they will face detectives.
Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said: “Both individuals will be held accountable for their actions and we hope today’s arrest brings some comfort for the victim’s family. We are also thankful that this did not end in further tragedy.”
Oxford University had urged Warren to hand himself in and a spokesman said his colleagues were “shocked” to hear of the case.
Warren, who says on Facebook he lives in Swindon, and Lathem, a microbiology professor at Northwestern University, are accused of repeatedly stabbing the victim in the 10th floor apartment before fleeing.
Detectives said they believed they knew the pair’s whereabouts but wanted to end the situation calmly without another “tragedy”.
Cornell-Duranleau was a hairstylist originally from Corunna, Michigan, but was living in Chicago at the time of his death.