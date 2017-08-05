An Oxford University employee and a US professor suspected of murdering a man in Chicago have handed themselves in after more than a week on the run.

Somerville College senior treasury assistant Andrew Warren, 56, and Professor Wyndham Lathem, 42, were taken into custody in California, more than 2,000 miles from the crime scene.

They triggered a nationwide manhunt after allegedly stabbing Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, 26, multiple times in Lathem’s apartment on July 27.

Warren handed himself into a police station in San Francisco on Friday evening while Lathem gave himself up at 7.30pm in Oakland, Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Frank Conroy said.