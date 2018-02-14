London Teacher, Named In Top 10 For Global Award, On How She Helps Pupils

A teacher from London who is a top 10 finalist for a global teaching award has shared how she helps kids in her school who live in crowded homes.

Andria Zafirakou, who works at Alperton Community School in Brent, said by getting kids to open up about their home lives, she was able to learn of their struggles and work with them more closely to help them progress at school.

“I discovered that many of my students come from crowded homes where multiple families share a single property,” she said, according to the BBC. “In fact it’s often so crowded and noisy I’ve had students tell me they have to do their homework in the bathroom, just to grab a few moments alone so they can concentrate.”

Zafirakou has been nominated alongside nine other teachers for the Global Teacher Prize organised by the Varkey Foundation, a global charitable organisation focused on improving the standards of education for underprivileged children. The nominations were announced by Bill Gates and thehe winner, who is yet to be announced, will receive £720,000.