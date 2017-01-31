Trans models may slowly be more and more commonplace on catwalks and magazines in the UK and USA, but for many places around the world this is not the case.

Now a 32-year-old Nepalese model, Ajali Lama, has been chosen out of hundreds of women to walk in Mumbai’s Lakmé Fashion Week, the first trans person ever to have ever done so.

Now here are five things you need to know about this rising star.

1. Lama grew up in rural Nepal.