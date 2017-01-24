Ann Widdecombe clashed with Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after branding the Women’s Marches last weekend as “pathetic”.

The former Tory MP suggested that women today have it far easier than in the past, meaning there was no need for such demonstrations.

Millions of people in cities around the world protested on Saturday against the threat Donald Trump’s presidency poses to women’s rights.

Widdicombe said: “I can remember when women were unequal and nowadays it’s gone completely the other way. All of these women shortlists, women have advantages on all custody cases in the court

“They weren’t arguing, they were shouting. We’ve got advantages which men haven’t got and I think that it’s gone very unfairly the other way.”