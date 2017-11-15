Not Another Salon’s #Antibleach campaign is fast becoming the winter hair trend of 2018, (especially among those who are keen not to damage their locks).

Stylists at the Brick Lane-based salon wanted to offer clients who wanted bright hair colours an alternative to bleach treatments that could leave them with damaged hair.

“As a company that is obsessed with hair condition we started to experiment with blonde hair colour instead of bleach,” Sophia Hilton, founder of Not Another Salon, told HuffPost UK. “In shades that would lighten enough to apply certain vivid shades over them.”

And the #antibleach results are stunning.