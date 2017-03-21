Apple has announced a new app for iPhone and iPad that lets users create “expressive” videos for social networks.
With a toolkit including filters, speech bubbles and music, the Clips app will look familiar to anyone who already uses Snapchat or Instagram.
But Apple will be hoping that a new feature called Live Titles will set it apart from the social networking apps.
The tool instantly transcribes speech into animated captions and titles that are timed to the sound of the user’s voice.
Apple is marketing Clips as an intuitive app that offers a more playful alternative to iMovie and professional video editing software.
“Clips lets users create multi-clip videos on iPhone or iPad without timelines, tracks or complicated editing tools,” the firm said in a press release.
“Touch and hold a single button to shoot live video and photos, or add them from the Photo Library [...] Add artistic filters, speech bubbles, shapes or emoji.”
The app will be available to download for free from April, Apple said.
In a batch of announcements today, Apple also revealed its first ever red iPhone, and an upgraded iPad.