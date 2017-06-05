Apple WWDC 2017 UK Start Time And What To Expect

Apple’s WWDC 2017 will be kicking off on Monday night with the keynote livestream starting at 6PM UK time. Available to watch online or through Apple devices, the keynote is expected to contain details on iOS 11, a new version of OS X for Macs and MacBooks and even potentially the unveiling of a new ‘Siri speaker’ that will go head-to-head against Amazon’s Echo and Google Home.

WWDC 2017: UK start time The entire keynote will be shown through a livestream which starts at 6PM UK time. You can watch it by doing the following: Any MacBook, iMac or Mac Pro that’s running the latest version of Safari

Any iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch that’s running the latest version of iOS

Any Windows 10 PC running the latest version of Microsoft Edge WWDC 2017: What to expect Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference lasts all week, but for consumers it’s the first day that’s arguably the most important.

In the morning Tim Cook and the rest of the senior execs will take to the stage and unveil the latest version of iOS, the operating system for iPhones and iPads. It’s also traditionally where Apple unveils its new MacBooks and iMacs. iOS 11 Apple will unveil its next version of the iOS operating system for iPhones and iPads. Last year Apple unveiled some major changes with iOS 10 including a newly updated Apple Music, Messages apps and Siri integration with non-Apple made apps.

Of course one of the biggest cheers was the news that you could now hide Apple’s stock apps that you weren’t using. This year’s rumours about iOS 11 are proving to be slightly harder to come by. It’s not clear if this has anything to do with the drastically different design of the iPhone 8 but either way, Apple’s doubled down on keeping leaks to a minimum. The little speculation there is going around suggests a revamped Apple Music (again) to better promote the video content Apple’s working on. There’s also talk of a new ‘Files’ app which will help you better manage the content on your phone. Finally there are reports that Apple will focus heavily on the iPad this year as it received only minor updates in iOS 10. Siri Speaker Considering there are no leaked images and a considerable number of reports suggesting that Apple actually wasn’t going to make a Siri speaker, this is proving to be quite the mystery. Despite that, it looks as though Apple could well be taking on Amazon’s Echo and Google Home with their very own speaker.

It's not clear what form the speaker will take but judging from the competition you can expect it to be typically minimalist in design while boasting some pretty advanced microphone tech allowing you to activate the speaker from the other side of the room. Apple hasn't really been approaching Siri in the same way that Amazon approaches Alexa so it's likely that along with a new speaker will be a considerable update to Siri and the way in which Apple wants you to interact with it. MacBook Pro and Mac Pro While the MacBook Pro is still relatively new there has been no shortage of feedback on it from its target audience. As such there could be a slight refresh coming to the line in order to address some of those concerns. Tim Cook recently also stated that Apple had not forgotten about the Mac Pro and that Apple would indeed be working on a new version. Finally there's the MacBook Air. It's now one of Apple's longest serving products thanks to its relatively low cost and high battery performance. Apple could well update the Air or indeed get rid of it, instead focusing on a new and improved version of its MacBook range.