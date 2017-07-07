Experts have urged people to wear sunglasses or apply sun cream around their eyes properly to protect against skin cancer. University of Liverpool researchers said people miss on average 10% of their face when applying sunscreen. The face is the most common site for skin cancer - more than 90% of basal cell carcinomas, the most common cancer in the UK, occur on the head or neck. Between five and 10% of all skin cancers occur on the eyelids specifically.

Researchers asked 57 participants to apply sunscreen to their face with no further information or instructions given. Photos were then taken of each participant with a UV-sensitive camera before and after the application of sunscreen, with areas covered with sunscreen appearing black due to the UV camera. These images were then segmented and analysed by a custom-designed program to judge how successful each person was at covering their whole face. On average, people missed 9.5% of the whole face, with the most commonly missed areas being the eyelids (13.5%) and the area between the inner corner of the eye and the bridge of the nose (77%). The researchers then asked the participants back to repeat the experiment, this time giving extra information about skin cancers of the eyelid region. Armed with this information there was a slight improvement in the level of sunscreen coverage with 7.7% of the face left unprotected. As applying sunscreen in these areas is not necessarily practical due to manufacturers’ warnings to keep products out of the eye, it is important to use other forms of protection such as sunglasses, they said.