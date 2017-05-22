Exam board AQA has sparked outrage among GCSE geography students who say they spent hours revising case studies for Monday’s exam, only to be asked about dishwasher sales.

Hundreds of pupils have vented their frustration about the paper, which they claimed only included one three-mark-question about case studies, on Twitter.

“Glad I revised all my case studies for AQA to ask me why people are buying more dishwashers,” one student complained.

Another wrote: “Dear exam writers, I revised over 10 case studies so why did you ask me about freaking dishwashers?”

Provided with statistics about UK population growth and changing levels of dishwasher ownership over time, students were asked to outline why “the demand for water is likely to increase in the future”.