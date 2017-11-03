If the idea of seeing your child appear on the big screen is the best present you (or your in-laws) could possibly ask for this year, then Christmas might be about to come early.
In a first for seasonal advertising, Argos has decided to pick three children to star in its annual Christmas TV advert, which will be broadcast nationwide.
And you don’t have to travel to the North Pole to be in with a chance.
Argos will be officially launching their Christmas advert today [Friday 3 November] (wait, didn’t we just finish Halloween?), a whole eight weeks before the big day.
Played during ITV’s Emmerdale and Channel 4’s Gogglebox, this first version will not feature any children.
Instead it will just be a 60-second reimagining of the Argos distribution centre as an elf workshop.
But as we get closer to the big day, parents can start submitting images of their children to be put in an updated version of the commercial.
From Tuesday 7 November, families can visit Facebook or Twitter and share an image of their child, with the hashtag #ReadyForTakeOff, to enter the pool of applicants.
The winners will then be selected (by a team of Santa’s little helpers no doubt) and appear on national TV in the Argos advert for a day, either Friday 10 November, Saturday 11 November or Sunday 12 November, so you can record it over and over again.