Rice-Based Foods For Babies And Toddlers Found To Contain Dangerous Levels Of Arsenic

Nearly 75% of rice-based foods marketed for babies and young children in the UK contain dangerously high levels of arsenic, according to a new study.

The study’s authors warn that babies are particularly vulnerable to the damaging effects of arsenic, which can inhibit their development and cause long-term health problems, as they are at a “sensitive stage of development”.

“This research has shown direct evidence that babies are exposed to illegal levels of arsenic,” said Professor Andy Meharg, lead author of the study from the Institute for Global Food Security at Queen’s University Belfast.

“Babies are particularly vulnerable to the damaging effects of arsenic that can prevent the healthy development of a baby’s growth, IQ and immune system to name but a few.”