As Theresa May was pictured signing the letter which will formally trigger the process to divorce the UK from the European Union, some people had their own suggestions for what that letter might actually say.
The document, handed to European Council president Donald Tusk in Brussels by Sir Tim Barrow, the British ambassador to the EU on Wednesday afternoon, signals the start of two years of negotiations to extract the UK from the union.
Some on social media had some humorous suggestions for what the letter actually said...
While others had their own rather sad letters to the EU...
Talks will now begin on issues such as how much money Britain owes for bailing out of the EU and what trade deal - if any - can be hammered out once the UK quits the single market.
Investors will watch for signs of the deal Britain may achieve in the coming days, weeks and months.
Negotiations can last a maximum of two years.
The pound plummeted against both the Euro and US dollar on Wednesday following the announcement.