Theresa May will officially trigger the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union on March 29, it was confirmed today.

The Prime Minister will send a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk activating Article 50 next Wednesday, starting the clock on two years of intense negotiations.

The PM’s spokesman announced this morning that May will make a statement to the House of Commons on the same day to notify MPs she has begun Brexit talks.

The UK’s permanent representative to the EU, Sir Tim Barrow, informed Tusk’s office of the Government’s intention to formally trigger the exit process at around 10.30am today, Downing Street said.

The PM’s spokesman said “advance notice” of the timing was to “help everybody on all sides” prepare for the event itself.

Once Article 50 is triggered, Tusk is expected to provide an initial response to the Prime Minister within 48 hours, and the remaining EU 27 countries will then put together a timetable for negotiations on the UK’s withdrawal to take place.

Downing Street today said: “We want negotiations to start promptly, but it’s obviously right the 27 have an opportunity to agree their position.”

Tusk took to Twitter to confirm that by the end of March 31, he would have the “draft Brexit guidelines” ready.