Artist's Haunting Portraits Of Depression Aim To Give A Voice To Those Suffering In Silence

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses, affecting around one in 10 people in the UK their lifetime. But despite this, misconceptions about the illness are still prevalent in society.

To illustrate what it’s really like to live with the illness, an artist has created a haunting photo series based on her own experience, with the aim of giving those suffering in silence a voice.

Janelia Mould’s ‘A Girl Called Melancholy - A Story Of Depression’ features a character with no face, so that anyone living with mental illness can identify with her.

Each of the images is accompanied by a word Mould links with depression, such as “forgotten”, “barren” or “uninhabited”.

“I am by no means an expert on the topic of depression and this project is completely subjective, based on my personal experience,” she told The Huffington Post UK.

SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW LIFESTYLE Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest

CLOSE

“I’m hoping to give people that have never had depression a small peek into what it feels like to have depression, a better understanding, if you will.

“It’s not just about feeling ‘sad’, it’s about feeling empty, lost, hopeless, tired, it’s so much more.”