From classic jackets to skinny jeans, a piece of denim will invariably be the go-to item in anyone’s wardrobe. And because staples can get a little repetitive, brands continue to push the envelop with form, cut and shape. See, for example, Y-Project’s detachable jeans.

Asos is also feeling experimental – recently adding a new look to their extensive denim collection. The latest in a long line of fabulously silly creations for the online fashion retailer is a denim bustier from retro-loving brand Milk It: the snappily named ‘Vintage Re-Worked Denim Bustier Over T-Shirt.’