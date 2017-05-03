All Sections
    03/05/2017 10:45 BST | Updated 03/05/2017 10:48 BST

    ASOS Is Selling Hunza G's 'Pretty Woman' Dress And We Predict A Bestseller

    It's the comeback we've all been waiting for 🙌

    ASOS have teamed up with British brand Hunza G to recreate one of the most famous film dresses of all time. 

    The design called ‘Pretty Woman Dress’ is a near replica of the two-tone dress worn by Julia Roberts is the 90s classic, ‘Pretty Woman’

    Hunza G - who designed the original dress for the well-loved movie - has included it in their 8-piece capsule collection exclusively for ASOS. 

    Priced at £136, it comes in red, black or royal blue. 

    And, of course, we all remember the scene where Roberts was wearing the iconic dress: when her character Vivian Ward, a prostitute, was famously shamed in a swanky boutique on Rodeo Drive, for not looking good enough to shop there. 

    We predict it’ll be a bestseller. 

