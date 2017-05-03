ASOS have teamed up with British brand Hunza G to recreate one of the most famous film dresses of all time.
The design called ‘Pretty Woman Dress’ is a near replica of the two-tone dress worn by Julia Roberts is the 90s classic, ‘Pretty Woman’.
Hunza G - who designed the original dress for the well-loved movie - has included it in their 8-piece capsule collection exclusively for ASOS.
Priced at £136, it comes in red, black or royal blue.
And, of course, we all remember the scene where Roberts was wearing the iconic dress: when her character Vivian Ward, a prostitute, was famously shamed in a swanky boutique on Rodeo Drive, for not looking good enough to shop there.
We predict it’ll be a bestseller.