ASOS have teamed up with British brand Hunza G to recreate one of the most famous film dresses of all time.

The design called ‘Pretty Woman Dress’ is a near replica of the two-tone dress worn by Julia Roberts is the 90s classic, ‘Pretty Woman’.

Hunza G - who designed the original dress for the well-loved movie - has included it in their 8-piece capsule collection exclusively for ASOS.

Priced at £136, it comes in red, black or royal blue.