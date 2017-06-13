All Sections
    13/06/2017 14:18 BST

    Audrey Hepburn Auction: The Fashion Icon's Clothes And Personal Belongings Are Being Sold

    This is not a drill.

    Audrey Hepburn’s elegant personal style is the definition of iconic. 

    Which is why devoted fans and fashion enthusiasts alike have had their hearts set aflutter by news that the Hollywood actress’ clothes and personal belongings will be going up for auction later this year. 

    ullstein bild via Getty Images

    From a classic Burberry trench coat and selection of ballet pumps, to a blue satin cocktail dress by Hubert de Givenchy - all of the items featured in the sale were previously owned by Hepburn’s family and were once worn by the actress, who died in 1993 at the age of 63. 

    CHRISTIES IMAGES LTD 2017
    A double breasted coat, with leather buckled belt, lined in cotton signature plaid - with estimate: £6,000-£8,000.
    CHRISTIES IMAGES LTD 2017
    A sky blue cloquee short dress by Givenchy - with estimate: £10,000-£15,000.
    CHRISTIES IMAGES LTD 2017
    A selection of ballet pumps in a rainbow of colours - with estimates from £1,500.

    A black satin evening gown designed by Givenchy for Hepburn’s most famous character, Holly Golightly, was sold by Christie’s for £456,200 ($577,868.54) back in 2006. 

    The auction, to be held on 27 September, will also feature by an exhibition at Christie’s London HQ from 23 September. 

