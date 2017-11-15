This is the poignant reaction of the first openly gay woman in Australia’s Parliament when she heard that the country had voted in favour of same-sex marriage. South Australian Labour senator Penny Wong was captured on camera watching the live announcement of the Marriage Law Postal Survey results, following an intense three-month campaign. After weeks of campaigning, months of planning and years debate, the results of the controversial three-month-long postal survey revealed 61.6% of people voted ‘yes’ and 38.4% ‘no’. Wong later tweeted her thanks to all those who supported the cause:

To all Australians thank you for standing up for fairness and equality. To my colleagues and all those who fought for this great outcome, thank you. pic.twitter.com/g8gaQJtzyC November 15, 2017

In a press conference following the result, Wong said: “Thank you Australia. Thank you for standing up for fairness, thank you for standing up for equality. Thank you for gay and lesbian Australians, the LGBTIQ community everywhere. Thank you for standing up for our families. “Thank you for standing up for the sort of Australia we believe in: an Australia that is decent, an Australia that is fair, an Australia that is accepting, an Australia which turns its back on exclusion and division.” She went on to promise that the country’s Parliament would do its part to achieve equality. The vote asked simply: “Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?” However, the poll, carried out by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, is not legally binding and voluntary, which is not typical in the country.

@SenatorWong: Thank you for standing up for an Australia we believe in - an Australia that is decent, an Australia that is fair. #TenNews pic.twitter.com/dYACt0Ohog — Sandra Sully (@Sandra_Sully) November 15, 2017