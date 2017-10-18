George Brandis has been repeatedly criticised for failing to say Richard Di Natale’s surname properly.

Australia’s Attorney General has been schooled in etiquette - and grammar - after having his surname reportedly pronounced “Brand-arse” after he refused to correctly say his colleague’s name.

George Brandis has called Richard Di Natale "Di Na-tar-lay" for some time RDN asks him to pronounce it "Di Na-ta-lee" Brandis declines pic.twitter.com/mc6uUjRY6p

There's something vaguely ethnocentric about Brandis deciding he gets to decide how someone else's non-Anglo name should be pronounced...

Its very rude not to make an effort&pronounce peoples names properly.Tries too hard to prove that hes an Aussie by pronouncing it like that

Apparently Brandis is incapable of being professionally respectful. That was your moment to acknowledge the error, apologise, move on.

When challenged on the mispronounciation, Brandis retorted: “I mean no offence Senator Di Natale, that’s just the way I pronounce the English language. I’m sorry if my pronunciation is imperfect.”

He then persisted to incorrectly pronounce his colleague’s name.

In retaliation, senator Peter Whish-Wilson later referred to Brandis as “Brand-arse”, according to local media reports.

He then apologised saying: “That’s just how I pronounce it.”