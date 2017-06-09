All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    09/06/2017 11:54 BST

    Babadook-Inspired Makeup Has Gone Viral For Pride 2017, And It's Hauntingly Good

    The unexpected gay icon of 2017. 🌈

    Babadook-inspired makeup is being celebrated on social media for Pride 2017. 

    The Babadook, a terrifying character from an Australian/Canadian horror film from 2014, has reached the social status of the unofficial gay icon for Pride 2017. 

    Featuring ghoulish-style makeup, a black top hat and an all black ensemble, social media users have taken to Twitter to rejoice in the unexpected greatness of the cult figure becoming an icon. 

    According to Buzzfeed, the Babadook’s status as a gay icon began with a Tumblr post in October 2016, which showed that Netflix had placed ‘The Babadook’ film in the LGBT Movies category.

    Beauty aficionados and makeup artists on Instagram have been experimenting with the statement-making look with seriously sinister results: 

    A post shared by Karlyle Hill (@karlylehill) on

    A post shared by JoJo Jacobson (@jojo_jac_) on

    A post shared by Big Miss Steak (@missysteak) on

    A post shared by Katelyn Owens (@kateloiso) on

    YouTube user Pinkstylist first published his Babadook-inspired makeup tutorial back in 2015, and it’s still hauntingly good. 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleBeautyMakeuplgbt livingLGBTQ SexualityMoviesprideThe Babadook

    Conversations