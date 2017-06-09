Babadook-Inspired Makeup Has Gone Viral For Pride 2017, And It's Hauntingly Good

Babadook-inspired makeup is being celebrated on social media for Pride 2017.

The Babadook, a terrifying character from an Australian/Canadian horror film from 2014, has reached the social status of the unofficial gay icon for Pride 2017.

Featuring ghoulish-style makeup, a black top hat and an all black ensemble, social media users have taken to Twitter to rejoice in the unexpected greatness of the cult figure becoming an icon.