Warning: This article contains an image of a medical nature.

A mum has shared her incredible birth story after her son was born in the amniotic sac in the front seat of a car.

Raelin Scurry, from the US, explained that she was only 29 weeks pregnant when she started to experience contractions and assumed they were Braxton Hicks.

After 45 minutes, she decided to head into hospital with her partner. It was during the car journey that she realised she needed to push.

“I knew it was time to push,” Scurry shared on Instagram. “I called 911 because I was so scared. I pulled my pants off and reached down. Sure enough his head was right there. I pushed one time and my miracle baby was here.”

Baby Ean Jamal Vanstory Jr. was born in the amniotic sac, which is a bag of fluid inside a woman’s womb where the unborn baby develops and grows.

Michelle Lyne from Royal College of Midwives (RCM) previously told HuffPost UK: “This is rare and is known as a ‘caul birth’ or ‘veiled birth’.

“If this happens then the amniotic sac has to be ruptured to allow the baby to adapt to extra-uterine (outside the uterus) life.

“There is no known cause but it can occur more frequently in preterm births.”

Explaining what happened when her son was born, Scurry continued: “When I looked down I realised he was still completely wrapped in the amniotic sac. My fiancé was so calm driving and on the phone with 911.

“At first the baby was still and all I could do was pray he would be okay. And then I rubbed his face with my thumb and he pulled his little hands and feet up to his face as if he understood my prayers and wanted to reassure us he was okay.